(Video) Bayern Munich 1-2 Real Madrid: Cristiano Ronaldo makes Euro history

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to reach 100 club goals in UEFA competitions on Wednesday evening as he bagged a brace to give Real Madrid a 2-1 victory over Bayern Munich.

The Portuguese legend netted twice in the second half at the Allianz Arena, after an Arturo Vidal header had put Bayern in control of this Champions League quarter-final first leg.

Bayern could have been 2-0 up before the interval had Vidal not blazed a penalty over the crossbar.

Ronaldo’s equaliser – UEFA goal no.99 – came on 47 minutes when he turned home a Dani Carvajal cross with a fine controlled finish.

And Real’s talisman completed the turnaround late on following a Marco Asensio assist.

Eighty-four of Ronaldo’s Euro goals have been in the colours of Real Madrid, following 16 for former club Manchester United.

Lionel Messi will likely be the next UEFA centurion, with the Barcelona frontman currently sat on 97 goals.