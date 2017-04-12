(Video) Dortmund 2-3 AS Monaco: Kylian Mbappe adds £££ to price tag with brilliant brace

Whoever buys Kylian Mbappe (if indeed Monaco continue their tradition of selling their best players) will have to pay serious money after the 18-year-old once again stole the show on the Champions League stage.

Mbappe added to his ever-growing price tag by bagging a brilliant brace to help Monaco beat Borussia Dortmund 3-2 in Germany in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

His first wasn’t the pretty goal he’ll ever score, but his second was a work of art.

This goal made it 3-1 to Mbappe’s Monaco, before Shinji Kagawa made it 2-3 late on to give Dortmund hope ahead of the second leg next week.

Ousmane Dembele was also on the scoresheet, Sven Bender netted an own goal and Fabinho missed a penalty.

