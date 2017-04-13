Arsenal and West Ham to go head-to-head in the race to sign 7-goal Juventus star in the summer transfer window

Arsenal are leading the race to sign Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic, report Calciomercato.

Olivier Giroud has continually proven in recent seasons that he is not fit to lead the line of a team challenging for the Premier League title – and it appears Arsene Wenger may have come to the end of his tether.

Calciomercato report that Juventus forward Mandzukic is likely to be on the move in the summer window, and the Emirates could be his next destination. However, the Italian outlet note that the Gunners will face competition from Premier League counterparts West Ham.

Mandzukic is very much in the shadow of Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala in Turin, having failed to match either of the Argentine’s goal-haul. The 30-year-old has found the back of the net seven times this campaign, compared to 27 from Higuain and 16 from Dybala.

He could subsequently be seeking the exit door at the Juventus Stadium, and may well be on his way to North London.