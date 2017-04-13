Arsenal make big new manager move as Arsene Wenger’s future looks muddy

The future of Arsene Wenger looks decidedly muddy after Arsenal reportedly made a big move by reaching out to a potential new manager.

According to The Sun, Gunners chiefs are in talks with the representitives of Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri, having made contact within the last seven days, with the prospect of replacing Wenger on the agenda.

The Sun claim that Arsenal overlords are unsure whether Wenger should stay on and that the 67-year-old’s refusal to announce his intentions is causing internal tension at the Emirates Stadium.

Wenger is said to have a two-year extension on the table, but it remains unclear who will be in the dugout when the 2017-18 season starts in August.

Allegri is the man many Arsenal fans want. His record is impressive and has seen him win Serie A three times, with AC Milan and then Juventus.

Earlier this week, Allegri masterminded Juve’s 3-0 win over Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-finals.