Arsenal offer talisman record breaking £15.6M deal, Chelsea and Man City prepared to meet £50M valuation

Arsenal have made a stunning contract offer to Alexis Sanchez in a last-ditch attempt to keep him at the Emirates, according to the Standard.

Sanchez has scored 18 goals and provided nine assists in the Premier League so far this campaign, only Romelu Lukaku has directly contributed to more goals in England’s top tier this term. His stunning form has earned him a PFA Player of The Year nomination, despite the Gunners’ shortfalls in the league.

However, as the Standard report, Arsenal and Sanchez are currently in a stalemate over an extension to his contract. The Chilean’s current deal expires in the summer of 2018, and it remains to be seen whether he will put pen to paper at the Emirates.

The Standard report that his hesitance has alerted Arsenal’s Premier League rivals Chelsea and Manchester City, who are gearing up to meet Sanchez’s £50million valuation in the summer.

However, Arsenal will not lose their talisman without a fight. The Standard report that the Gunners have offered Sanchez a new deal worth up to £300,000-a-week – making him the best-paid player in Premier League history. That equates to an eye-watering £15.6million-a-year – wow!