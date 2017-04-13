Chelsea have £50.9M bid rejected for 24-goal Torino star, Serie A outfit will hold out for £84.9M release clause

Chelsea have had an offer rejected for Torino star Andrea Belotti, report Calciomercato.

Belotti has been in emphatic form for Torino this campaign, and his stellar performances have seen him establish himself as one of the best players in Serie A – and one of the most prolific strikers in Europe.

The 23-year-old has found the back of the net 24 times in Italy’s top tier so far this campaign, and it’s the nature in which he has scored them that’s so impressive. He has scored 9 times with his right-foot this term, five with his left and ten with his head. Belotti is an extremely well-rounded forward, and at 23, he’s only going to get better.

His electric form appears to have caught the eye of Premier League leaders Chelsea. Calciomercato believe that the Blues lodged a £50.9million offer for the Torino star. That was, however, swiftly turned down by the Serie A outfit.

Calciomercato believe that Torino will hold out for Belotti’s £84.9million release clause if they are to part with their prize possession.