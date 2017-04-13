Ronald Koeman confirms that Everton star who has bagged 23 goals this campaign will not pen new deal amid Chelsea interest

Everton boss Ronald Koeman has confirmed that Chelsea target Romelu Lukaku will not extend his contract with the Toffees, report the Standard.

Lukaku has been one of the stars of the Premier League season, and leads the race to win the Golden Boot having found the back of the net on 23 occasions. He has also provided six assists for his teammates, meaning he has been directly involved in more goals than any other player in the division. His stunning form has earned him a nomination for the PFA Player of The Year award.

According to the Standard, his performances have also captured the attention of former employers Chelsea, who are thought to be interested in re-signing him in the summer transfer window.

Antonio Conte’s side have just been offered plenty of encouragement in their pursuit of the Belgium international. The Standard quote Everton manager Koeman, who confirms that Lukaku is not going to extend his future at Goodison Park: “He told me he won’t sign a new contract”