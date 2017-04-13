Everton interested in signing Schalke left-back on free transfer but face stern competition from Arsenal and AC Milan

Everton are interested in signing Schalke left-back Sead Kolasinac, who is also a target for AC Milan, according to Calciomercato.

Kolasinac came through the Schalke academy, and broke into the first-team squad in the 2012/13 campaign. He immediately established himself as an important figure for the German outfit, and has gone on to make 117 appearances on the left-side of their defence.

However, Calciomercato report that the Bosnian’s contract expires in June, and it appears unlikely that he will be putting pen to paper on an extension. The Italian outlet believe that Everton are interested in signing him on a free transfer upon the expiration of his Schalke deal.

The Italian outlet believe that the Toffees will face stern competition from Serie A giants AC Milan, but that may not be all.

This report from Calciomercato comes just a day after Goal reported Arsenal were closing in on Kolasinac’s signature. The race to sign the 23-year-old is hotting up.