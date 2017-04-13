Leicester City join Chelsea, Tottenham and Liverpool in the race to sign £30M-rated Middlesbrough centre-back

Leicester City have joined three Premier League giants in the race to sign Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson, according to the Mirror.

Gibson is a product of Middlesbrough’s academy, but his route into the first-team was not straight forward. The 24-year-old was shipped out on loan to three different clubs in England’s lower tiers in order to find regular first-team football and continue his development – he succeeded in that quest.

The Englishman is now a cornerstone in Middlesbrough’s side, and has been one of very few performers for Boro in a season to forget. They appear to be on their way back to the Championship, and it would come as no surprise if Gibson chose to jump ship.

The Mirror report that there will be no shortage of interest in him if he does look to leave the Riverside this summer. They believe that Leicester City, Chelsea, Tottenham and Liverpool are all keen to secure his signature in the upcoming transfer window.

According to the Mirror, if any of those sides want to sign Gibson, they will have to meet his eye-watering £30million valuation.