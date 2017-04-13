Liverpool injury update: Adam Lallana return date confirmed by Jurgen Klopp + Jordan Henderson latest

Adam Lallana should be available for his side’s final four Premier League matches this season, according to the latest Liverpool FC injury update delivered by Reds manager Jurgen Klopp.

Lallana has missed Liverpool’s last three games with a thigh injury, but Klopp told the media this afternoon that he should be back in contention after next weekend’s clash with Crystal Palace.

“Adam will be back in training after Crystal Palace,” said Klopp, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo.

Klopp was less sure when quizzed about a return date for captain Jordan Henderson.

The Reds skipper has not featured since February due to a foot problem.

He could return at the same time as Lallana, although he may come back a week earlier and might even face Palace.

Klopp added: “For Jordan, maybe next week or week after back in training.”

Lallana is now pencilled in for a return when Liverpool visit Watford on May 1.

That is the first of four games for Liverpool in May. After their trip to Watford, they host Southampton and Middlesbrough, with a trip to West Ham sandwiched in between.