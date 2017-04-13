Manchester City prepared to cash-in on £15M-rated outcast, Chelsea, Everton and West Ham all interested

Manchester City are preparing to cash-in on Joe Hart in the summer transfer window, report The Sun.

Hart wrote his name into City folklore with his excellent performances throughout two title triumphs. However, upon Pep Guardiola’s arrival at the Etihad in the summer, it became clear that he had no future with the club.

Guardiola appeared to place more value on his goalkeeper’s distribution than their actual goalkeeping ability, and subsequently drafted in Claudio Bravo from Barcelona. After a disastrous debut season from the Chilean, you may think that Guardiola would look to bring Hart back in the summer – but that doesn’t appear to be the case.

The Sun report that Man City are prepared to sell Hart in the upcoming transfer window if their £15million valuation is met. The tabloid believe that Premier League counterparts Chelsea, Everton and West Ham are all interested in securing his signature. It’d be great to see Hart back in England, where he belongs.