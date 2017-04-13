Manchester United and Manchester City target subject of world-record £110.3M offer from unnamed club

AS Monaco prodigy Kylian Mbappe has been subject of a world record bid from an unnamed club, according to Yahoo.

Few would have been familiar with Mbappe at the beginning of the season, but his performances this campaign have turned heads across the footballing world.

The Frenchman, who earned himself a call up and his debut for the national team early this season, has scored a goal or provided an assist every 70 minutes for the Ligue 1 leaders this campaign, and the 18-year-old’s electric form has certainly not gone unnoticed.

The Daily Mail reported last week that both Real Madrid and Manchester United are keen to secure Mbappe’s signature, while Yahoo note that Manchester City are also interested. One of the European heavyweights may well have made their move.

Yahoo report that Mbappe has been subject of an £110.3million bid. It remains to be seen who the offer is from, but it would make him the most expensive player in football history – he is only 18.