AC Milan plot stunning £110M summer spending spree, Chelsea midfield maestro tops Serie A giants’ wishlist

AC Milan are plotting a £110million summer spending spree, and Chelsea star Cesc Fabregas tops their wanted list, according to the Mirror.

When Antonio Conte arrived at Stamford Bridge in the summer, you would be forgiven for thinking Fabregas’ Chelsea career was coming to an end. The Italian continually opted for N’Golo Kante and Nemanja Matic in the middle of the park, leaving Fabregas out in the cold.

However, a string of good performances from the Spaniard forced him into Conte’s thinking. He has scored four goals and provided seven assists in the Premier League this term, despite playing only 950 minutes. That’s a direct goal contribution every 86 minutes. His good form does not appear to have gone unnoticed.

The Mirror report that Serie A giants AC Milan are now under new Chinese ownership, and they’re planning a £110million summer spend. The tabloid believe that Fabregas is topping their summer wishlist, but it remains unclear as to whether Chelsea will be keen to part with him.