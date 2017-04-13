Manchester United to face stern competition from PSG and Marseille in the race to sign £50.9M-rated FC Porto hitman

PSG and Marseille have joined Manchester United in the race to sign FC Porto star Andre Silva, report Calciomercato.

Despite being only 21-years-old, Silva has already established himself as one of the best strikers in Portugal. In 37 appearances in all competitions this campaign, he has found the back of the net on 20 occasions. His stellar performances for Porto have earned him a regular spot in the Portuguese national team, for whom he has bagged five goals in just six appearances.

He appears to be destined for the very top, and his form is attracting plenty of attention. Calciomercato report that Manchester United are keen to sign him in the summer, but they will face stern competition in the race for the Portuguese forward.

Calciomercato cite French outlet L’Equipe in reporting that both PSG and Marseille are interested in securing Silva’s services. They note that any interested party will have to meet his £50.9million valuation.