Chelsea handed major boost as Serie A heavyweights give star man green light to leave in the summer window

Roma have told Chelsea target Radja Nainggolan that he can leave in the summer transfer window, report Calciomercato.

Nainggolan has established himself as one of the best midfielders in Serie A in recent seasons, but his form has elevated to new heights this campaign. The Belgium international has found the back of the net 12 times in all competitions, and his good performances do not appear to have gone unnoticed.

Calciomercato report that he is a long-term target for Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, and the Italian could make his move to sign him in the upcoming summer window. Conte will be handed plenty of encouragement by Calciomercato’s latest report.

The Italian outlet believe that Roma have give Nainggolan the green light to leave the club if his valuation is met in the summer. It remains to be seen how much the Serie A giants will demand in exchange for their star man, but he likely will not come cheap.