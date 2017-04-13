(Video) Leander Dendoncker beats helpless Sergio Romero with bullet header to hold Manchester United to a draw

Anderlecht wonderkid Leander Dendoncker bagged a late goal to equalise against Manchester United in the Europa League.

The Belgian got on the end of a whipped delivery and headed home past the helpless Sergio Romero to ensure that it is all to play for in the second leg at Old Trafford.

It was an emphatic finish for the 21-year-old, and his first in a European competition for Anderlecht. You can’t help but feel as though it won’t be the last.