(Video) Group of Leicester City fans wreck Madrid, “Gibraltar is ours” chanted, inevitable police brutality

We may have the best football product in the world in the Premier League, but Britain sadly has some of the w*nkiest fans on the planet too.

A group of Leicester City supporters let themselves, and their country, down this week as they caused a riot in Madrid ahead of their Champions League defeat to Atletico.

Let’s face it, boozed up Brits abroad trashing a city centre is nothing new, but at least one d*ckhead threw some politics into the mix, chanting “Gibraltar is ours” as a reference to the ongoing Brexit negotiations.

Drunken Foxes fans were not the only sinners caught on camera though.

Spanish police have form when it comes to heavy-handed treatment of football fans.

And the video ends with around six officers approaching one man, who has his hands in his pockets, and brutally beating him with their batons.

