AC Milan transfer news: New era starts with four renewals, €150m summer spree with eight targets on radar

Yonghong Li completed his takeover of AC Milan on Thursday, and is expected to address the media in a press conference on Friday to outline his plans.

After two years of waiting, Milan supporters finally received the news that they had been waiting for, and La Gazzetta dello Sport have wasted no time in speculating over who the Rossoneri will sign this summer.

However, the first port of call according to the report will be to sign coach Vincenzo Montella, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Mattia De Sciglio and Suso to new contracts with their current deals coming to an end in the next 12 to 24 months depending on each individual.

In terms of signings though, a budget of €150m has been touted by reports in the Italian media and Gazzetta note that one name that continues to be linked with a move to the San Siro is Chelsea midfielder’s Cesc Fabregas.

It’s claimed that there has been agreement with the Spaniard since January over a move, and should he decide to move to Italy, he would certainly play a pivotal role in bringing experience and a winning mentality to the side to help find that balance between youth and established stars.

Elsewhere, Lazio forward Keita Balde remains a target, while Domenico Berardi and Federico Bernardeschi are alternatives as bolstering the forward line is seemingly a priority this summer.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang remains the dream as per Gazzetta, with a €7.5m-a-year contract said to be on the table. However, that would seem like a complicated transfer given the history between the two parties and interest from elsewhere.

In turn, Karim Benzema is also mentioned as a possibility, while Sassuolo midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini is said to want to work with Montella again, although Roma have an €11m buy-back option on the youngster and intend on exercising it which could complicate matters.

While the report adds that Milan have missed out on Sead Kolasinac, long-time target Villarreal defender Mateo Musacchio is still at the top of their list for defensive reinforcements and contact will be made again now that the takeover situation has concluded.

It’s an exciting time for Milan fans, albeit with some concern still in the air regarding Yonghong Li and how deep his pockets really are. Nevertheless, there will undoubtedly be some steps taken this summer to take the Italian giants back to the top.

