Arsenal ace embarrassingly forced to back down in £250,000-a-week contract dispute

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil is reportedly set to back down with his contract demands as there is a lack of interest from other clubs.

The German international will see his current deal expire next summer, and in turn there has been an ongoing saga revolving around whether or not he would commit his future to the Gunners.

As noted by The Daily Mail, he is already the club’s top earner on £140,000-a-week, but he has yet to put pen to paper on a deal worth £250,000-a-week to stay at the club despite it being on the table for some time.

However, it appears as though he’ll have to reconsider sooner rather than later as the expected interest from European giants elsewhere hasn’t come to fruition, leaving the former Real Madrid man in a difficult bargaining position.

It’s added that offers from Fenerbahce and China don’t really meet the criteria required if Ozil were to leave Arsenal, and so the 28-year-old will see the club in a stronger position at the negotiating table moving forward as they don’t seemingly have to be concerned with others swooping in for him if they don’t meet his financial demands.

In contrast, it’s added that Arsenal could still actively look to sell him this summer if a renewal isn’t likely, while it’s a completely opposite scenario with regards to Alexis Sanchez as he is attracting interest from several clubs.

Ozil has struggled with his form and fitness in recent months, leading some Arsenal supporters to even suggest that they wouldn’t mind if he left the Emirates this summer. It looks as though he may not have much of a choice in the matter, but time will tell as to how this situation gets resolved and if he does indeed sign a new contract.

The Arsenal ace has scored 10 goals and provided 11 assists in 34 appearances in all competitions so far this season, but he’s scored just once in his last 11 outings and had two assists in his last six which highlights that he has suffered with a poor run of form.