Arsenal set to secure first summer signing as 23-year-old international agrees deal

Arsenal have reportedly wrapped up their first signing for the summer after reports in Germany claim that they’ve agreed a deal with Sead Kolasinac.

As noted by The Sun, it’s been claimed that the Gunners have snapped up the 23-year-old on a free transfer with his deal with Schalke coming to an end this summer.

In turn, it’s expected that he will arrive at the Emirates at the end of the season and battle Nacho Monreal for the starting spot at left-back, with Kieran Gibbs facing an uncertain future given his contract is running down.

It’s quite the shock for various reasons, namely that Arsene Wenger’s future has yet to be resolved and so without knowing for certain who will be manager next season, Arsenal are already signing players.

Further, Kolasinac has attracted plenty of attention from around Europe in recent months, and so for Arsenal to storm to the front of the queue and get a deal done is surprising.

Nevertheless, as reported by the Sun and as seen in the tweet below from Sky Sports News Germany reporter Dirk Schlarmann, it appears as though Kolasinac is on his way to north London ahead of next season having secured a pre-contract agreement with the Premier League giants.

The Bosnian international has made 31 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring three goals and providing seven assists while also establishing himself as a reliable defensive presence. His versatility will also be a crucial bonus as he can play in various positions, thus giving Wenger more flexibility and cover.