Arsenal team news: Influential duo in line to return against Middlesbrough

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has revealed that both Petr Cech and Laurent Koscielny could return to face Middlesbrough on Monday night.

The Gunners were left embarrassed after their 3-0 loss at Crystal Palace earlier this week, adding to their troubles as they look likely to miss out on the Premier League top four this season.

With the pressure mounting on Wenger as the wait goes on to see what the future holds, he’ll at least be relieved to have two stalwarts back at his disposal in a bid to boost morale at the club.

Arsenal will undoubtedly continue to push for a top-four finish, while they also have the FA Cup to aim for still, and so while it’s far from what supporters what to see in terms of objectives, there is still something to be salvaged from the campaign.

Cech, and particularly Koscielny, have been major losses when unavailable for selection, with Emiliano Martinez and the backline failing to deal with Palace’s attack on Monday.

It must surely be a major concern for Wenger to see his side essentially capitulate whenever Koscielny isn’t around, as this wasn’t the first time as seen in the two heavy defeats to Bayern Munich.

Nevertheless, he’ll be hopeful that they can both recover in time for the trip to the Riverside Stadium, where nothing but all three points will suffice.