Barcelona plot new transfer strategy as four key signings eyed including Liverpool ace

Barcelona are reportedly set to switch tact this summer as they look to buy less players, but add those who will bring great quality to the squad.

With their attacking trident still in peak form and while their La Liga title hopes aren’t entirely over just yet, the Catalan giants have suffered with continuous setbacks this season.

Whether it’s the inconsistency domestically or the heavy defeats on the road in the Champions League, there are problems to be fixed at the Nou Camp.

According to Sport, the club hierarchy have established that it comes down to changing how they approach the transfer market, as they look to find a balance between bringing players through and adding individuals for big price-tags that will make a significant difference.

Philippe Coutinho is named as a specific target that they will look to sign, and the report suggests that Barca are most confident about landing him compared to other marquee names such as Marco Verratti or Paulo Dybala.

However, it’s added that promoting youth will still be a key aspect of their strategy, with Gerard Deulofeu likely to be repurchased after impressing during his loan spell from Everton at AC Milan.

The Spanish winger could be given a chance to prove himself at the Nou Camp, as whoever the next coach is to replace Luis Enrique, it seems as though there is a clear plan to now add world-class individuals rather than squad fillers or players with promise and marry them together with youth products.