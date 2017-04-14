Chelsea transfer news: Verbal agreement in place over high-profile exit, Barcelona superstar on radar

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas reportedly has a verbal agreement in place over a move to AC Milan this summer following their takeover.

The Spanish international has long been linked with a move to join the Rossoneri, and it appears as though it has become more likely than ever after Yonghong Li completed his takeover of the Serie A giants on Thursday.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the 29-year-old has reached an agreement on personal terms, but it remains to be seen if a deal can be struck between the two clubs and if Fabregas is completely convinced over a move to Italy.

Although he’s had a limited role at Stamford Bridge for the most part this season, he has still managed to establish himself as a key member of Antonio Conte’s squad.

In turn, there could be a desire on both sides to remain in west London, although the appeal of having a prominent role in the Milan side as they embark on an exciting new chapter in their history could prove too good to turn down for the former Arsenal and Barcelona star.

Given Chelsea have been linked with midfield targets constantly since last summer though, Conte would have to replace him and further strengthen in that department ahead of next season.

Meanwhile, as per The Sun, it’s claimed that Barcelona are holding off on their plans to try and sign Monaco teenage wonderkid Kylian Mbappe until they know what Neymar will do.

The Brazilian forward has been linked with an exit ahead of the summer, but it remains difficult to see him turning his back on the Catalan giants and the chance of competing for major honours year in and year out.

Nevertheless, it’s claimed that should Neymar decide to leave and step out of Lionel Messi’s shadow, which has been attributed as being one of the reasons as to why he would consider leaving the Nou Camp, he will likely break the £100m mark and so Chelsea will have to be prepared to dig deep into their pockets while also facing competition from Premier League rivals Manchester United.