Liverpool join race for £60m-rated PL defensive ace, Klopp to raise £30m by selling misfit

Liverpool have reportedly set their sights on Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk to bolster their squad and to make a real statement this summer.

Both Manchester City and Chelsea have long been linked with a move to sign the Dutchman, with The Telegraph noting in December last year that the Saints had put a £60m price-tag on him to fend off interest from their Premier League rivals.

Whether that figure still stands remains to be seen, but the 25-year-old certainly continued to show his class before injury struck to derail his season.

Nevertheless, that hasn’t put teams off and The Daily Mail note that Liverpool are ready to raid St. Mary’s yet again as Jurgen Klopp is desperate to strengthen his side and build on the positive aspects of their work over the past 12 months.

There’s no denying that Liverpool have had their defensive woes this season, as they have conceded 40 goals in 32 games. That’s more than any other top-seven club in the Premier League standings, with Chelsea and Tottenham conceding 47 between them.

In turn, that is an obvious weakness and Klopp is ready to address it it seems by signing a defender not only at the peak of his powers and a solid operator, but also one that is already familiar with the Premier League and can make an immediate impact.

However, one man that doesn’t seem set to get another chance is Mamadou Sakho, despite the fact that the loanee is doing a stellar job at Crystal Palace since his January move to Selhurst Park.

The Frenchman is still expected to be sold at the end of the season, albeit no option-to-buy clause is included in his deal with the Eagles, as noted by the Liverpool Echo, but they add that a bid of around £30m could prise Sakho away from Anfield, with the report noting that there is interest from a number of clubs in the 27-year-old.