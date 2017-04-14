Manchester United transfer rivals told to pay €100m for top Red Devils target

Real Madrid are reportedly confident of securing the signing of Monaco wonderkid Kylian Mbappe, but they’ve been told to pay €100m.

The 18-year-old has had a stunning season so far this year, scoring 21 goals and providing 11 assists in 34 appearances in all competitions.

Further, his form in the Champions League where he’s bagged four goals in six outings has proven that he can deal with the pressure on the big stage and in turn Marca note that Madrid are ready to swoop and are confident that they can prise him away from France.

However, there are obstacles that must be worked on as it’s claimed that Monaco will demand a fee of €100m to sell him this summer, while the player himself wants to spend one more season at the Ligue 1 outfit even though he is keen on joining Los Blancos.

As noted by The Mirror, Manchester United have been linked with making a big-money move of their own for the top talent, and so this will come as a setback for the Red Devils as they may be forced into a competitive transfer tug-of-war with Madrid.

Nevertheless, having shown last summer with the signing of Paul Pogba, they seemingly won’t be daunted by the figures being proposed and so it remains to be seen whether or not Monaco’s demands are met and if United are ready to make another marquee signing in a key position for Jose Mourinho given his frustrations this season.

Although it’s still a small sample size in that there is only one season to assess Mbappe on, he has shown enough this year to suggest that he will become one of the top players in Europe.