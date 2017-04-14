Mauricio Pochettino shows his class as he has bigger plans for Tottenham

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that his side are fighting for “bigger things” than just to merely finish above Arsenal this season.

Ending a 22-year wait to finish above their bitter north London rivals in the Premier League standings will mean a lot to supporters, and it looks as though this is the year as they boast a 14-point lead over the Gunners.

However, rightly so, Pochettino has insisted that it’s about more than just that, as he wants to think bigger and not just assesses themselves against Arsenal each season.

While many are now arguing that there is a power shift happening in north London, Pochettino wants more from his players to go for the major trophies rather than celebrating something that they’ll hope will be the norm moving forward.

“I think we’re playing and fighting for bigger things,” he is quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

“If we look at the bigger picture, it’s to try to reduce the gap with Chelsea. I think today it’s not important, the gap we have with Arsenal.

“The most important thing is to do our job, try to win games and try to reduce the gap with Chelsea.”

Spurs currently sit seven points adrift of Antonio Conte’s men with seven games remaining this season. While Arsenal have their own problems of trying to finish in the top four, Pochettino will hope to continue to put the pressure on the league leaders up until the final day of the season as Tottenham chase what would be a stunning title triumph if they could overturn their deficit.