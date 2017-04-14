Pep Guardiola preparing £200m Man City spending spree, eyes £50m bid for PL star

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is reportedly set to splash out up to £200m on new players this summer as he looks to significantly bolster his squad.

Having fallen short in reaching his objectives this season as the best City can hope for is the FA Cup, it has become clear over the season that the Spanish tactician still has to strengthen in key positions.

While they must continue to battle to finish in the top four this season, it appears as though the Manchester giants will spend big this summer, with the Manchester Evening News touting the £200m figure, while quoting Guardiola as saying: “We have a lot of business to do.”

Further, it’s added that despite another prolific season for Sergio Aguero, Guardiola will target Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez. Despite his contract troubles with the Gunners though, it’s suggested that it will still cost City around £50m to prise the Chilean international away from the Emirates.

That will be a key signing if City can make it, but perhaps the bigger priority this summer is to fix their ageing and sometimes leaky defence, with various names being linked with a move to the Etihad. City have conceded 35 goals in 31 games, with only Liverpool having a poorer record out of the top five teams.

Gael Clichy, Bacary Sagna and Pablo Zabaleta will all see their contracts expire this summer, and so if they do leave the club, they will need to be replaced.

Hector Bellerin, Danny Rose and Leonardo Bonucci are the three names mentioned in the report, but it remains to be seen how successful Guardiola is in those pursuits.

Nevertheless, it’s clear that Guardiola will have the backing of the club to spend big again this summer, and it remains to be seen who is drafted in possibly alongside Sanchez at the end of the season.