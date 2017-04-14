Tottenham chief scout watches 18-year-old Bundesliga starlet with view of summer swoop

Tottenham reportedly had chief scout Steve Hitchen in attendance for Dortmund’s clash with Monaco in the Champions League this week as he eyed possible targets.

According to The Daily Mail, he had one player in mind in particular, and that was United States international Christian Pulisic.

The 18-year-old did eventually feature after coming off the bench to play as a right wing-back, but it remains to be seen whether or not he did enough to leave a positive impression on Tottenham as they plot ways to improve their squad this summer.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men continue to push Chelsea for the Premier League title this season, but realistically it looks as though the best they can hope for is second place.

In turn, the Argentine tactician will want to make improvements where possible, and Pulisic could be one of those players brought in this summer to improve the overall quality in the squad.

Liverpool have long been linked with a move for the teenager, but then there is also the option that he continues to prefer a stay in Dortmund rather than move to England and risk losing his chance of playing regular football.

With 35 appearances to his name so far this season in all competitions, he’s scored five and provided nine assists. Further, with Thomas Tuchel building an exciting and young squad at Dortmund, it will surely be difficult for Pulisic to consider an exit at this stage.

Nevertheless, Pochettino is building something similar at White Hart Lane, and given his reputation of helping develop young players to improve their all-round game, Pulisic could be the next main benefactor.