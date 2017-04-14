Under-fire Man Utd ace hits back and vows to prove himself to Mourinho

It’s been another tumultuous season for Luke Shaw, but the Manchester United left-back has insisted he is making progress and will prove himself to Jose Mourinho.

The Portuguese tactician has opted to publicly criticise the England international on two separate occasions this season, bringing into question his fitness and later his desire.

While the 21-year-old has been restricted to just 17 appearances in all competitions so far this season, there appears to have been a breakthrough as he has featured in United’s last two Premier League games, with the icy relationship with his manager seemingly started to thaw.

Some may have expected him to look for an escape route as this isn’t the first time he’s clashed with a United boss after having his issues with Louis van Gaal previously too, but Shaw is convinced that he can prove himself to Mourinho and save his Old Trafford career.

“The criticism was very hard but I’ve had it before,” Shaw told Sky Sports. “But this time around I dealt with it better.

“At the end of my meeting with the manager I said ‘I’m going to prove you wrong’. I believe and want to do that, not just for myself but for the fans that have been behind me and supported me through this time.

“I can see the light at the end of the tunnel and I want to push for the best from me. Now it’s my time to fight until the end of the season and show the boss what I can bring to help his team.”

With United still fighting for a top four finish along with the Europa League, Mourinho will need his entire squad at their best between now and the end of the season to ensure there is a successful end to the campaign.

His approach seems to have finally had a positive impact on Shaw, but time will tell whether it’s a permanent change in mentality or if another setback could possibly rock the boat further.