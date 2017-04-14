Wolves v Brighton Live Stream to Watch – Team News & TV Information from Molineux

Its another busy day in the Championship with no less than ten games this Friday, as Brighton can take a huge leap towards automatic promotion to the Premier League as they face Wolves at Molineux in the early evening kickoff (KO 17:00).

Brighton can put some distance between themselves and second placed Newcastle Utd with victory in the early evening kickoff as Chris Hughton’s side face Wolves at Molinuex.

The pair have been going toe to toe all season but only one side can be crowned Champions of England’s second tier and the pressure will certainly be turned up a notch with only five games left.

The Seagulls currently have a two point advantage over Rafa Benitez’s side at the top of the table, and with Newcastle playing in the late game against Leeds Utd (KO:19:45), a win could stretch the their lead at the top to five points – for a limited time at least.

An away win may not be so straightforward as Wolves have recovered under the leadership of ex Villa boss Paul Lambert, with the side having won five of their last six games, which includes three wins on the bounce at home.

Their remarkable recovery was cut short last week, losing 3-1 to Bristol City on the road but the side have put some distance between themselves and the relegation trap door and now find themselves in the safety of mid table.

It should prove to be a tricky encounter for Brighton with Wolves having taken 16 points out of the last 18.

As you would expect, Chris Hughton’s side have one of the best away records in the division (second only to Newcastle), but they have found it tough going on their travels in recent weeks, losing twice in their last four, against Leeds and Nottingham Forest.

It could prove to be a pivotal match for Brighton, with a win edging them ever nearer to automatic promotion – remarkably 20 years since they almost went out of the football league in Division Three.

11/8 on the away win is a juicy looking price on the away win considering we are are talking about the Championship leaders – We’re happy to take that price.

Wolves are playing well at the moment and are definitely a changed outfit under Lambert, and can be backed at 2/1 for the home win, but realistically the Midlands side are just about safe from relegation – 11 points off the bottom three and Brighton have everything to play for.

Brighton only need seven points to guarantee their spot in the Premier League next season – We’re expecting the three points to be taken back to the south coast.

Get on the away win at the very handy price of 11/10.

