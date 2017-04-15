AC Milan transfer news: New €20m defensive target emerges, Rossoneri join race for €20m PL ace

AC Milan saw the takeover of the club completed by Yonghong Li this week, and as expected, speculation is rife over who they will sign this summer.

Countless names have been linked with the Rossoneri despite not even knowing for certain how much will be available to spend this summer with excitement certainly increasing at the club.

However, Calciomercato believe that Lazio defender Stefan de Vrij is on their radar as he continues to work on an agreement over a new contract with the capital club.

The Dutch international is under contract with the Biancocelesti until 2018, and it’s claimed that he will command a fee of around €20m this summer.

With Milan looking for a long-term and reliable central defensive partner for Alessio Romagnoli, De Vrij could be the man to fill the role with long-time target Mateo Musacchio of Villarreal also mentioned in the report as being another option.

Elsewhere, the same publication report that Milan have entered the race to sign Southampton ace Dusan Tadic, with the 28-year-old proving his quality for the Saints.

With three goals and six assists in 26 Premier League games this season, he could be a useful addition to bolster Vincenzo Montella’s attacking options. However, Calciomercato note that Juventus, Inter and Napoli are all interested as are Real Madrid who could look for a replacement for James Rodriguez.

Many supporters will arguably be a little disappointed with these two names, more so Tadic even though he is a quality player. Much will depend on the summer transfer market budget, but with the new Chinese ownership comes big expectations and high-profile signings will now be demanded.

