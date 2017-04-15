Torino president confirms Manchester United and Chelsea target has a £84.8M release clause in his contract

Torino president Urbano Cairo has revealed that Manchester United and Chelsea target Andrea Belotti has a £84.8million release clause in his contract, report Calciomercato.

Belotti has been in fine form this campaign, bagging 25 Serie A goals – more than any other player in the division. His electric form appears to be turning plenty of heads.

Calciomercato believe that Premier League giants Manchester United and Chelsea are both in the race to secure his signature. The pair have been informed how much they will have to part with if they want to sign Belotti in the summer transfer window.

Cairo is quoted by Calciomercato revealing Belotti’s £84.8million clause, but confirms that nobody has spoken to him about activating it… yet:

“There is a release clause included in his contract and there are no time limits to activate it. The clause, however, can only be activated by foreign clubs. As of today, nobody has yet called me to pay Belotti’s release clause, at the moment I see no club willing to pay as much as €100 million (£84.8M) to sign Belotti.”

With the futures of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Diego Costa yet to be resolved at Old Trafford and Stamford Bridge respectively, both sides could find themselves in need of a new centre-forward in the summer. Belotti certainly ticks all the boxes, it remains to be seen whether either side would be prepared to pay that much for him, however.