Chelsea legend set to be offered mega-money deal by former teammate

Chelsea defender John Terry is reportedly set to be given an opportunity to pen a lucrative contract to see out his playing career in Dubai.

The 36-year-old is nearing the end of his current contract with the Blues, while he has been forced to settle for a bit-part role under Antonio Conte this season.

While he’s been on the bench though, Chelsea have marched on in pursuit of the Premier League title, and Terry has insisted on numerous occasions that as long as the team is winning, he has no problem with his current role.

The Sun note that there is a one-year extension on the table for the former England international to further extend his stay at Stamford Bridge beyond this summer, but he could now be presented with an interesting new option.

Dan Petrescu, manager of UAE club Al Nasr, is keen on a reunion with the influential defensive leader despite their troubles in the past, and is plotting a move to try and persuade Terry to make the move at the end of the season.

Naturally, it’s added that it would be a lucrative contract offer while it would also give the veteran a chance to play regular football and enjoy warmer climates before calling time on his playing career.

Whether a future at Chelsea thereafter presents itself remains to be seen, but it looks as though Terry will have a decision to make as if he isn’t adamant on staying in west London next season, then Petrescu’s offer could be appealing.