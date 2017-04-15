Borussia Dortmund star released from hospital four days after attack on team bus, will return to action this month

Borussia Dortmund has been released from hospital following an attack on the Bundesliga giant’s team bus, report the BBC.

Bartra sustained superficial injuries to his right-arm after his side’s team bus was the target of an attack ahead of Dortmund’s clash with AS Monaco on Tuesday. He was taken to hospital soon after the explosion, and received immediate treatment on his wounds.

After a week to forget for the footballing world, and Bartra on a personal level, we have some great news to end it with. The BBC report that the Spaniard has now been released from hospital, four days after the incident occurred.

The BBC note that Bartra is expected to return to full training with Borussia Dortmund this month, which is great news for his side. Dortmund are still fighting to ensure their qualification for the Champions League next term, and will also be looking to overturn a 3-2 first-leg deficit and progress to the semi-finals of the competition.