(Video) Sokratis Papastathopoulos scores with thunderous strike for Dortmund, Frankfurt’s Marco Fabian follows suit

Borussia Dortmund against Frankfurt was blessed with a couple of absolute crackers this afternoon.

The first game from Dortmund centre-back (yes, centre-back) Sokratis Papastathopoulos. The Greek international sent a Frankfurt player to buy milk and released a thunderous strike into the top corner. What a goal.

Centre-back or centre-forward?! What a stunning strike, Sokratis! ? pic.twitter.com/AflblDsnyJ — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) April 15, 2017

But that wasn’t the only stunner the Westfalenstadion enjoyed today. Frankfurt’s Marco Fabian scored one of his own. When was the last time we saw two goals of this quality in one game?