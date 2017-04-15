Jose Mourinho preparing £160m double swoop to form stunning Man Utd trident

Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly keen to sign both Antoine Griezmann and Romelu Lukaku this summer, to pair them with Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

With Wayne Rooney likely to be on his way out of Old Trafford, coupled with the frustration caused by his current attacking options not finishing games off this season, it’s likely to be a key area to strengthen at the end of the season.

According to The Sun, United will make a sensational double swoop worth up to £160m for both Griezmann and Lukaku, while Ibrahimovic will be offered an extra year on his contract in a £10m deal.

Scoring goals has been a problem for the Red Devils all season, and it’s reflected in the standings where they sit in sixth place, with just 46 goals scored in 30 games, the least of the top seven and by some distance.

In turn, with money seemingly not a problem having splashed out on Paul Pogba last summer, Mourinho is ready to try and convince the club to spend big on £70m-rated Lukaku, with the Belgian international registering the most prolific season of his career to date this year with 23 Premier League goals and counting.

It’s added that United would also be willing to double his £120,000-a-week wages, with Rooney moving in the opposite direction giving them a little more flexibility and breathing room in terms of getting him and his wages off the books.

As for Griezmann, United have been linked with he Atletico Madrid superstar for a long time. While there is no doubting his quality and what he would bring to Manchester, it remains to be seen whether or not he stays at Atleti for at least another season given Diego Simeone is expected to stay and the club are set to play at their new stadium.

All in all, the Frenchman may choose to postpone an exit for another year at least, but Mourinho’s ambitious plans shouldn’t be ruled out just yet as he looks to form a formidable Man Utd line-up.