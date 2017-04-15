Jose Mourinho ready to make controversial Man Utd sale, wants player exchange deal

Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly ready to come to a mutual agreement with David De Gea to allow him to leave this summer for Real Madrid.

The Spanish giants have long been linked with a move for the world-class goalkeeper, and came close to prising him away from Old Trafford in 2015.

According to Don Balon, that interest is still very much alive as Madrid look to replace Keylor Navas, who has failed to convince the hierarchy this season, and want De Gea to be the man to fill the position.

While United are naturally desperate to keep hold of the Spaniard, it looks as though there could be an opening for their European rivals with Mourinho willing to listen to their offer if Toni Kroos is included in the deal.

The Portuguese tactician has been a big admirer of the Germany midfielder for some time, and it’s suggested that he would have to be included if he is to even consider allowing De Gea to leave Manchester.

It still seems like a huge risk given how important De Gea is to Man Utd, coupled with the fact that he certainly won’t be easily replaced. However, this is seemingly the first real big breakthrough in negotiations, but it remains to be seen how much truth is really in the report.

After arriving at United from Atletico Madrid in 2011, the shot-stopper came under fierce criticism after failing to convince. However, since then he has gone on to establish himself as one of the best in his position in Europe and in turn it would be a major shock to see Man Utd allow him to leave.