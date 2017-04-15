Juventus join Real Madrid and Serie A trio in the race to sign Southampton star, Saints could cash-in for right price

Juventus are interested in signing Southampton attacking-midfielder Dusan Tadic in the summer transfer window, report Calciomercato.

If Juventus are looking to add a creative spark to to their ranks in the summer, they don’t come much better than Tadic. In the 2013/14 campaign, the Serbian international created 133 chances and provided 14 assists for his teammates. It earned him a chance in the Premier League with Southampton.

Since his arrival at St. Mary’s, it has been business as usual for Tadic. He has created 198 chances in his two-and-a-half-year stint at Southampton, providing 24 assists. His good performances have not gone unnoticed.

Calciomercato report that Juventus have joined Real Madrid, Napoli, Inter and Milan are all keen to secure Tadic’s signature. The race to sign him is well and truly hotting up.

The Italian outlet believe that Saints boss Claude Puel is reluctant to part with one of his prize possessions, but he may be tempted to cash-in if the price is right.