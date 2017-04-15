Liverpool and Man Utd set for transfer battle over €45m defensive ace

Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly set to fight it out over Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez as both eye defensive reinforcements this summer.

Despite losing his place in Diego Simeone’s side this season, the 22-year-old is still regarded as one of the top young talents in La Liga which in turn has resulted in significant interest from England.

According to Don Balon, both Liverpool and United want to sign him, although it won’t be cheap as any such transfer will cost them €45m.

It’s no real surprise that it’s these two sides in question, as Liverpool have been vulnerable at the back this season having conceded 40 goals in 32 games. That’s just under the number that Chelsea and Tottenham have conceded combined, and so Jurgen Klopp must surely be prioritising that area of his squad ahead of the summer.

Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho is still seemingly searching for a long-term defensive partner for Eric Bailly, with the likes of Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo coming in and out of the team and not offering the required assurances.

While Atleti will likely be keen to keep hold of him for as long as possible with a view of him forcing his way back into the starting line-up, it remains to be seen whether or not they are able to refuse such a hefty offer if a €45m bid does arrive.

That figure comes from the release clause in his contract, while it’s also added by Don Balon that United are at the front of the queue for the Uruguayan currently despite the interest from their bitter domestic rivals.