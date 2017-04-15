Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney could hold the keys to Jose Mourinho securing one of his top targets

Wayne Rooney could hold the keys to bringing Everton talisman Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United in the summer, according to the Daily Star.

The Star believe that Jose Mourinho is looking to reunite with Lukaku at Old Trafford this summer. The Special One cashed-in on Lukaku during his time at Chelsea, but the Belgian international has progressed considerably during his time at Everton and is now considered one of the best strikers in the Premier League.

The tabloid believe that Mourinho could offer Rooney as bait to Everton in a bid to lower their asking price, and Man United’s all-time top goalscorer could be interested in a return to Goodison Park, where he began his illustrious career.

According to the Star, Lukaku is valued at £70million by Everton. It comes as no surprise, despite their immense spending power, that Man United would be keen to lower that figure in order to secure Lukaku this summer.