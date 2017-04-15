Southampton 0-3 Manchester City player ratings: Kevin De Bruyne gets a 9 as City pile the pressure on their rivals

Manchester City defeated Southampton 3-0 to keep their top four campaign on track.

Southampton stood firm for 55 minutes, but Man City did finally find the breakthrough through captain Vincent Kompany. The Belgian international met David Silva’s out-swinging corner and found the back of the net. Fraser Forster will be disappointed not to have kept this one out. Click here to see Kompany’s first goal in 608 days.

Less than 15 minutes later, Leroy Sane added a second. The German was nominated for the PFA Young Player of the Year earlier this week, and justified that nomination with a goal today. Kevin De Bruyne squared the ball to Sane in the Southampton penalty area, and he made no mistake. To see Sane’s goal, click here.

Sergio Aguero then added a third to wrap up all three points for his side. De Bruyne provided his second assist in the space of just three minutes with a lofted delivery, which was met by the head of Aguero and found the back of the net. Click here to see the goal that secured City the victory.

Man City needed a victory today to keep rivals Man United off their tails, they got it. The City faithful will now be holding their breath to see if Premier League leaders Chelsea can steal points off the Red Devils tomorrow afternoon. Here are our player ratings for both sides:

Southampton player ratings: Forster 3, Soares 4, Stephens 5, Yoshida 5, Bertrand 6, Davis 5, Hojbjerg 6, Ward-Prowse 7, Tadic 5, Redmond 6, Gabbiadini 5. (Subs: Long 3, Boufal 5, Rodriguez 5)

Manchester City player ratings: Bravo 6, Jesus Navas 6, Kompany 8, Otamendi 6, Clichy 5, Yaya Toure 6, Fernandinho 7, De Bruyne 9, Silva 7, Sane 8, Aguero 7. (Subs: Zabaleta 5, Sterling 6, Iheanacho 5)