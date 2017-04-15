Tottenham star shows class as this season just start of path to greatness

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli has insisted that it’s too early to start comparing him to England greats as he’s determined to achieve much more.

After turning 21 this week, the Spurs ace had another reason to celebrate as he continues to enjoy a memorable season at White Hart Lane.

With 19 goals in 42 appearances in all competitions, 16 of which have come in the Premier League, the England international is starting to enjoy high praise and comparisons to top midfielders before him.

However, Alli has shown his humility and desire to become even better as he believes he isn’t even close to what the likes of Frank Lampard and Paul Scholes achieved just yet, despite what certain statistics might suggest.

“It’s an honour to be put next to those names but I’ve still got so much to achieve before I can even start thinking I’m as good as them,” he told Sky Sports.

“They all did so much for their clubs and their country, I think they’re unbelievable players. For me they’re legends and people I look up to massively, so I don’t get carried away with those stats.”

The stat in question is that he’s been directly involved in 40 goals for Tottenham since his first Premier League appearance, which is more than Lampard, Scholes and Steven Gerrard.

Nevertheless, he’ll be hoping to surpass them for both club and country in the years ahead, as after stepping up in the absence of Harry Kane in recent weeks, he continues to show that he possesses the quality, class and maturity to be a pivotal figure for Mauricio Pochettino’s side for a long time.