(Video) Sergio Aguero rounds off convincing Man City victory, Kevin De Bruyne provides second assist in three minutes

Sergio Aguero has secured Manchester City all three points against Southampton at St. Mary’s.

Pep Guardiola’s side were in dire need of a result today, with local rivals Manchester United hot on their tails in the race to finish in the top four. It took them a while to find the breakthrough, but as soon as Vincent Kompany found the back of the net on the 55 minute mark, City have ran riot.

A goal from Leroy Sane on the counter and this header from Aguero have ensured that City will take the three points this evening. Kevin De Bruyne also just provided two assists in the space of just three minutes.



Sergio Aguero Goal vs Southampton (0-3) by wittyfu