(Video) Marko Arnautovic fires Stoke City into the lead against Hull City with stunning finish that almost broke the net

Marko Arnautovic has fired Stoke City ahead against Hull City.

The Potters will undoubtedly be keen to pick up all three points today in order to avoid being dragged into an end-of-season relegation scrap. Hull, on the other hand, are well and truly in it – which is why Arnautovic’s opener could prove costly for the visitors.

The Stoke City winger almost broke the net with a stunning finish past the helpless Eldin Jakupovic. Stoke are ahead, Hull have work to do.



1-0 Marko Arnautovic Goal 15.04.2017 HD by dailyfootballkick