(Video) Andre Ayew prods West Ham ahead to send Sunderland one step closer to relegation to the Championship

Andre Ayew has given West Ham the lead against Sunderland.

West Ham are safe, but there doesn’t appear to be anyway back for Sunderland. David Moyes’ side have showed no signs that they are able to turn this slump around, and are in desperate need of points – fast. The Black Cats have got off to the worst possible start today.

Former Swansea City forward Ayew pocked the ball past Jordan Pickford and into the back of the net to hand his side an early advantage at the Stadium of Light.