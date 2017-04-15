(Video) Marc Albrighton delivers throw-in Stoke City cult-hero Rory Delap would be proud of, Robert Huth heads home

Leicester City have taken the lead against Crystal Palace through Robert Huth.

The Foxes are looking to write the next chapter of their revival under Craig Shakespeare at Selhurst Park this afternoon, and have got off to the best possible start.

Marc Albrighton delivered the ball into the penalty area with a throw-in that Stoke City cult hero Rory Delap would be proud of. Robert Huth leaped like a salmon and guided the ball into the back of the net with his head. It’s 1-0 to the champions!