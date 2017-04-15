(Video) Wahbi Khazri scores Sunderland’s first Premier League goal in 701 minutes of action directly from a corner-kick

Sunderland have been handed a lifeline by Wahbi Khazri from absolutely nowhere.

It appeared as though the Black Cats were in for a long afternoon when Andre Ayew gave West Ham the lead after just five minutes. However, Khazri has just handed manager David Moyes a lifeline.

Khazri has just produced a moment of genius, where or not he meant it. The Tunisia international found the bottom corner of Darren Randolph’s goal directly with a corner to draw his side level. It’s Sunderland’s first Premier League goal in 701 minutes of action – and what a goal it was. It’s game on at the Stadium of Light!



Wahbi Khazri Goal vs West Ham (1-1) by wittyfu