(Video) Leroy Sane justifies PFA Young Player of The Year nomination with classy finish to cap-off deadly Man City counter

Manchester City have doubled their advantage over Southampton through Leroy Sane.

It took the visitors a while to break down a stubborn Saints side, but finally got on the scoresheet when Vincent Kompany headed past Fraser Forster from David Silva’s out-swinging corner.

Pep Guardiola’s side have now found a second. This goal caps off a great week for Sane on a personal level, as he was nominated for the PFA Young Player of The Year award by his fellow professionals.