Schalke star close to signing for AC Milan just days after he allegedly put pen-to-paper on pre-agreement with Arsenal

Schlake left-back Sead Kolasinac has not signed for Arsenal despite reports to the contrary, report Football Italia.

There were reports earlier this week that Kolasinac, who’s contract with Schalke expires at the end of the season, had put pen-to-paper on a pre-agreement with the Gunners. However, Football Italia report that his father has rubbished those rumours.

In fact, Football Italia report that Kolasinac’s father claimed that Serie A giants Milan are the closest to securing his son’s signature, and next week will provide decisive in his future.

This will undoubtedly be frustrating news for Arsenal fans, who are already enduring the worst period that many of them will have suffered through in their life-time.

Summer reinforcements are in dire need, whether or not it be Arsene Wenger masterminding the recruitment. It appears as though the North London side may need to look elsewhere in their hunt for a new left-back, however.