Arsenal transfer news: Gunners’ primary creative outlet rejected eye-watering £20M-a-year deal from China

Mesut Ozil is the latest household name to be targeted by a Chinese Super League side, report The Sun.

When Ozil moved to the Emirates from Real Madrid in the summer of 2013, it appeared to be a real coup from Arsenal. He immediately established himself as one of the best players in the Premier League, with few in European football able to measure up to his creative talents.

In the 2015/16 campaign, the German international and World-Cup winner provided 19 assists in England’s top tier, narrowly missing out on Thierry Henry’s record.

However, he has struggled for form this season, and has been continually used as a scapegoat for his side’s failures this term. His future remains unclear, as The Sun report his contract expires in the summer of 2018, but one thing is for sure – he’s not off to China.

The Sun report that Ozil received an eye-watering £20million-a-year offer to try and tempt him to the Chinese Super League, but he wasn’t interested in a move to the Far East and opted to remain with the Gunners.